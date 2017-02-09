Home Savings Opens New Mortgage Lending Office

Home Savings held a grand opening on Thursday evening for their new Mortgage Lending Office in Morgantown.

The new office includes a team of five local mortgage professionals.

The president of the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce took part in the ribbon cutting.

"What we hope to bring to Morgantown is a West Virginia style of lending. That's meeting the needs of the clients here in West Virginia, whether it be construction lending, which we offer a one time close, purchase moneys, refinances. We offer special physician loans," said Sandra Kokoska, WV Mortgage Sales Manager.

Home Savings has been around since 1889, based out of Youngstown Ohio.