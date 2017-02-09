WVU Women's Business Center Opens

To jumpstart West Virginia's economy, the Small Business Administration teams up with WVU to open the Women's Business Center.
The center will work with women and men looking to start a business or expand their existing company.
Services available to clients include financial planning as well as legal advice and creating a business idea.
The goal is establish new businesses not just in the Morgantown area but around the state.
"The center is open for all - not just women," said Andrea McCardle, WVU Women's Business Center director. "But we focus on women because they are a segment of society that is not receiving the services they need for this. A lot of women are interested in opening a business but they feel intimidated because business owners people think they are all men. Believe or not there is a large percentage of small businesses that are women owned."
The Women's Business Center is located at Evansdale Crossing on WVU's campus in connection with the LaunchLab.
