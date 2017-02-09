Mountain CAP of WV, Inc. Partners with VFD for VITA Tax Assistance

An Upshur County non-profit is teaming up with a fire department to help you file your taxes.



Mountain CAP of WV, Inc. will be at the Banks District Volunteer Fire Department from Tuesday through Friday next week providing VITA tax assistance.



The group says it's been reaching out to people who may have a hard time getting help with taxes, especially because of transportation.



"She had somebody to bring her to her appointment, and they didn't know if they had enough gas to get home," Lori Hagi, Mountain CAP of WV, Inc. "So it's those people that we really want to make the service accessible to."



Upshur County residents can make an appointment by calling 304-472-1500.