Fairmont State Chooses Three Finalist For New University President

Fairmont State University has narrowed the search for its next president.

The FSU Board of Governors and West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor make up the search committee.

Dr. Anthony Brizendine, Dr. Michelle R. Howard-Vital and Dr. Christopher P. Cirmo were chosen as the three finalists.

Brizendine is currently a professor and Chair of the Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management at the University of North Carolina - Charlotte. He plans to visit campus between February 13-14 to meet with students, faculty and staff.

Howard-Vital is currently serving as Executive Vice President and Provost for Academic Affairs at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida. She will visit campus February 23-24.

Cirmo is the Dean of the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He will visit campus February 27-28.

For more information on the candidates and their schedules for campus visits, click here.