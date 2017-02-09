Grafton Promotes Community lnvolvement With Monthly Newsletter

The City of Grafton is encouraging community involvement with a monthly newsletter.

Residents can pick one up inside the city building on Main Street.

The newsletter lists upcoming activities, local news as well as elected officials' contact information.

City manager Kevin Stead said he wants to promote transparency within the community and hopes more people will find ways they can get involved in their neighborhood.

"Not everyone is wired to Facebook. Not everyone sees our government access channel. Not everyone gets the local newspaper or watches television so this is just a quick review of some of the happenings going on," said Stead.

Stead is working on an online version of the newsletter.