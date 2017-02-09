Buckhannon Police Department Announces a Series of Community Meetings

A local police department is working to better connect with its community.

The Buckhannon Police Department has announced a series of community meetings to kick off later this month

The first one will focus on drug awareness in the Buckhannon community.

Chief Matt Gregory said the series was inspired by a meeting held by the department in past years.

"That particular event was very well attended. We had a lot of dialogue that came from that, and we just thought the time was right to revisit the topic," said Gregory.

The department plans to continue to hold community meetings on other topics in coming months.