Dozens Of Dilapidated Buildings To Be Demolished In Grafton

Dilapidated buildings are an issue that can be seen in many towns across the state.

"The city of Grafton is no different than any other rural town in West Virginia with dilapidated structures and it creates all kinds of problems," said city manager Kevin Stead.

Stead said he is ready to tackle those problems head on, though. From falling property values to unsafe living conditions, Stead said it eventually discourages people from taking care of their own property. But the city is taking matters into its own hands.

"We will go to the sheriff's tax sales and if a house that we have deemed unsafe comes up for taxes we try to acquire it that way, especially if they are out of state landowners," Stead said.

If the Grafton is not able to buy the property, Stead said officials will talk to the property owner about finding the money to demolish it, which can also be difficult.

"A lot of times you actually spend far more money going through the legal process than what the actual demolition would cost so it's a different case in every structure and there's no easy fix to a lot of them," he explained.

But Stead said many property owners are open to addressing the issue of blight.

City leaders said the house located at 444 West Main Street will be demolished in just a few weeks and will be one those structures they can check off that dilapidated buildings list.

"We anticipate somewhere around 150-175 structures that we need to remove in Grafton," Stead said.

They plan to demolish between 25 and 35 dilapidated buildings each year.

"It’s a rather aggressive campaign and something that Grafton knows that we need to do," Stead said.

The structure at 111 Graham Street is also expected to be demolished in the coming weeks.