An Uncertain Future for RESA

The 2017 legislative session kicked off yesterday, and with that new bills..one of them wanting to abolish the Regional Education Service Agencies, commonly called RESA.

Kathy Hypes, RESA 7 executive director said, "We do many things for our school systems in our communities.. the bulk of what we do is working with the schools and school districts on providing professional development and technical assistance to increase the student achievement throughout the state."

RESA 7, the region that includes Harrison County, says it uses the latest technology skills and strategies to engage learners in becoming critical thinkers...these strategies even include mental health.

Brooke Michael, wellness coordinator for RESA said, "I am a trainer in youth mental health first aide so I train teachers and anyone really working with kids on signs and symptoms to look for and how to refer a child to the appropriate resources when it comes to mental health issues."

Scott Lampinen, AEPA coordinator, added "Last year alone we managed to save close to 800,000 dollars for the school system in this RESA."

If the bill to abolish RESA passes, all of the resources they provide to schools would go away.

Lampinen said, "One of the things, like this program I'm involved with would go away. And what the AEPA program is..is its a cooperative purchasing conglomerate that we are members of whereby we work with vendors and school systems and other nonprofits where we work and other nonprofits to get the best possible prices for our school systems."

Some say changes in the classroom..and with RESA are inevitable, but time will tell.