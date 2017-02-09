UPDATE: Interstate 79 Reopens After Multiple Accidents Near Bridgeport

UPDATE (2/9/17 at 6:38 p.m.):

According to 911 dispatchers, Interstate 79 southbound has been reopened.

ORIGINAL:

Interstate 79 southbound is partially closed between mile marker 121 and mile marker 119 due to at least two accidents, according to Harrison County 911 dispatchers. All northbound lanes are open.

Dispatchers said accidents occurred in both north and southbound lanes of I-79. Several people were transported to an area hospital due to injuries.

There is no word on what caused the accidents or the severity of either accident.

This a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.