Earlier Thursday morning, Todd Gunter from Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office conducted a Mobile Office at Randolph County Senior Center in Elkins.

Mobile Offices are an opportunity for West Virginians to meet with a member of Senator Capito’s Staff directly and discuss their questions or concerns.

Dawn Barrett of Pocahontas Indivisible spoke on behalf of several community members.

“Our group is focused on the environment,” says Barrett. Barrett posed several questions for the senator regarding concerns about environmental regulation going away in West Virginia.

Pocahontas Indivisible is comprised of Pocahontas County residents who stand indivisible against the corruption, authoritarianism, sexism, and racism of the current administration.

Barrett, along with citizens from Randolph and Tucker Counties, gave requests for more information from Senator Capito’s office regarding Betsy DeVos, the Affordable Care Act, and the Trump Administration.

A “call to action” was made to Senator Capito to speak out on the injustices being felt throughout the state.