Region VI Workforce Development Exec Board Faces Job, Economic Issues

The Region VI Workforce Development Executive Board strategized Thursday morning on how to help more dislocated workers by placing them in training with community colleges.

The board also discussed the upcoming expected layoffs stemming from the K-Mart and Sears store closings. One of the challenges the board faces is planning around a situation without specifics, a board member said. The stores have not been forthcoming with information on how many workers will be impacted, the board discussed.

Still, the board was pleased by the December decrease in the unemployment rate.

"There has been a decrease in the unemployment in some of our areas," Executive Director Maria Larry said. "31 counties in the state of West Virginia decreased during the month of December."

The board represents Barbour, Braxton, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties.