Davis & Elkins College Holds Flintknapping Demonstration

A flintknapping demonstration will be held at the Stirrup Gallery on Davis & Elkins College Campus this Saturday, February 11.

Participants will learn in-depth information on how prehistoric tools were made and used.

Resident Archeologist, Richard Rosencrance, says the need to share information is essential to any museum.

“It’s kind of an ethical responsibility as an archaeologist and as a museum to get the public as involved as we possibly can because archeology is for the public,” says Rosencrance. “We want to do something fun that I think people are interested in and show them what some archaeologists do.”

Rosencrance will demonstrate how stone tools are made and discuss prehistoric life ways. Rosencrance encourages people to bring artifacts they would like to learn more about. The demonstration is free and open to the public.