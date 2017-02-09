101 Unique Places to Dine Guide is Now Out - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

101 Unique Places to Dine Guide is Now Out

Posted: Updated:
By Bailey Williams, Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

The 101 Unique Places to Dine Guide is now available and free for residents across the state. 

Hundreds of residents voted for their favorite, unique restaurants for the travel guide, which organizes the dining places by region. Black Bear Burritos in downtown Morgantown received the most votes and received an award Thursday afternoon from the tourism commissioner. 

The hand-sized guide also lists and details food events and festivals throughout the year.

"They're all different cuisines, all different price points, and it just showcases some of our treasured places around the state," said tourism commissioner Chelsea Ruby. 

To get your guide, visit gotowv.com.

