UPDATE: Missing Fairmont Woman Located Safe

By Sarah Valdivieso, Web Producer
UPDATE (2/10/17 at 10 a.m.):

According to West Virginia State Police, Michaela Walker was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

The Fairmont Detachment of the WV State Police is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman. 

Michaela E. Walker, 21, from Rivesville, was last heard from on Feb. 2, 2017. She may be driving a red 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport with front end damage and a WV license plate (NWB639).

She may also be accompanied by Michael Hayes. 

Anyone with information regarding Michaela Walker is urged to contact the Fairmont Detachment at (304) 367-2701. 

