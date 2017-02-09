Richwood Students Protest Against School Consolidation

CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - About 60 Richwood High School students held a peaceful protest against consolidation and conditions at their temporary school.

The Register-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kXLmvx) the students stood outside the former Cherry Creek Elementary School on Wednesday, holding placards that protested consolidation and wearing orange tape over their mouths.

Organizer Zach Taylor said school officials aren't listening to students' concerns about consolidating five schools into one campus. Many students told the newspaper they're upset by the conditions at the school, like tight hallways and lack of restrooms.

About half of the students who walked out received three-day suspensions. School leaders say the suspended students protested beyond the allotted time, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Gov. Jim Justice mentioned the protest in Wednesday's State of the State address and said he's against consolidation.

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com.

