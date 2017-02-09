AmeriCorps Connecting Volunteers to Communities

Volunteer West Virginia is helping community organizations tap into the state’s national service resources.

Thursday was the first of three AmeriCorps Lunch and Learn, helping schools, non-profits and government agencies connect with AmeriCorps, VISTA, and Senior Corps volunteers.

Over 3,700 volunteers of all ages serve in West Virginia as mentors, tutors, community health workers and more through these programs each year.

“Being an AmeriCorps volunteer is a great privilege,” said Dana Bryant, Communications Coordinator at Volunteer West Virginia. “We have individuals that are able to serve for a year or less of service to their communities. It’s a great way to get volunteers engaged in their community and create the West Virginia that they envision for their future.”

AmeriCorps Lunch and Learns will also be held in Charleston at Volunteer West Virginia on February 14 and in Beckley at the WVU Tech Innovation Building on February 17.

To RSVP for these events or request more information about a volunteer for your organization, call 304-558-0111.