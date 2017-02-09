Monongalia County Creates Emergency Response Plan for New Interchange

Monongalia County Commission is creating a new plan for emergency response on the I-79 exit 154 interchange.

Commissioners say because the new interchange was built so quickly, the Division of Highways never made a clear decision on who MECCA 911 was to dispatch in case of an accident or other emergency.

In a work session Wednesday a new agreement was reached in which Westover, who already responds on I-79 between exits 152 to 155, will be responsible for incidents on the interchange and ramps. Granville will respond to emergencies on University Town Center Drive past Monongalia County Ballpark to the interchange.

“In any kind of emergency we all work together, but we needed to have a clear direction,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “We’re gonna write this up with the DOH’s approval and put it into record so ten years from now people will know what happened and how it can be resolved.”

Until the agreement is approved, the Monongalia County Sheriff and State Police will alternate emergency responses in the area.