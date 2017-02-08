Piercings and Punctures: Acupuncture

China is thousands of miles away but the Chinese practice of acupuncture is right here in the Mountain State.

Irene Kaida, Morgantown acupuncture patient, said just two weeks of treatment have made a huge difference.

"I was amazed, after the first treatment I came back to the doctor and I said, 'doctor you know that's magic,"' Kaida said.

Kaida suffers from Adrenal Dysfunction, a chronic disorder that causes fatigue.

Acupuncture helps get rid of the fatigue through the use of thin needles that are placed into the body to regulate the flow of the Chi, or energy.

Acupuncturist Dr. Sang Lee, of Body and Mind Acupuncture, said the practice relieves pressure and creates balance throughout bodily organs.

"These biochemical changes can stimulate the body's natural healing abilities," said Lee.

Lee said although needles can be intimidating, acupuncture doesn't hurt.

"What the patient feels is the pressure, burn, tingling sensation," he said.

Dr. Richard Vaglienti, Director of Outpatient Pain Services at WVU Medicine, said acupuncture can be very helpful as long as the acupuncturist uses sterile needles, cleans the skin first and has proper training.

"It certainly is a viable option and in general it's safe and effective," said Vaglienti.

And although acupuncture may be new to you, the practice has been around for centuries.

"It has been scientifically proved that it works as a mainstream medicine," Lee said.

That medicine can aid a wide variety of ailments including abdominal, pelvic and back pain, along with headaches and much more.

If you struggle with pain consult your local acupuncturist to learn whether acupuncture treatments might be a good option for you.