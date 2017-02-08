Cabin Fever Craft Beer Fest Coming to Morgantown

All craft beer lovers are invited to the first ever Cabin Fever Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, February 11.

The festival will take place from noon until 6 p.m. at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park.

“When I put this festival together, I tried to create something that I was gonna be super jealous I couldn’t go to,” said organizer Kristina Szczyrbak. “There’s gonna be lots of great opportunities for local shopping, supporting local entrepreneurs and local businesses, local restaurants and then of course coming out and supporting those local brewers.”

Ten West Virginia breweries will be offering samples of their brews. There will also be food pairings, a demonstration by the Morgantown Area Society of Home Brewers, giant board games and music.

“We’re gonna do a full on all grain mash and prepare a beer here on site, which we’ll ferment off site,” said Christopher Bolcato with the Morgantown Area Society of Home Brewers. “We just wanna give people an idea what goes into making a beer. One of the things that’s neat about a lot of these breweries is some of them started off as home brewers, so we’d just like people to see what actually goes in to making a beer.”

Organizers say there’s something for everyone from hoppy to fruity and even chocolaty beers.

“I myself I’m not a huge fan of super hoppy beers, and the IPA’s,” said Szczyrbak. “Even if that’s not something that you’re into, you can come check out the other beers that will be here. There’s gonna be some fruity beers. I really go for the chocolate, the caramel, and the coffee so there’s going to be a lot to choose from.”

Tickets are $30 and include a sampling cup. They can be purchased in advance or at the doors.

Visit wvbeerfest.com to buy tickets or for a complete list of breweries and vendors that will be in attendance.