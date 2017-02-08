Harrison County Commission Teams Up with K9 Unit to Fight Drugs

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is dedicating its canine unit toward the fight against drugs.

County commission signed a sub-grant agreement with the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force. The agreement will pay for overtime accrued by the drug dog and its handler.

Commissioner Ron Watson and Sheriff Robert Matheny say more resources need dedicated toward fighting drugs.

"It's been there for a long time," said Watson. "Back in the 60's when I was an officer on the street I mean we had, Heroin was the drug of choice then. You know we're having people even in our particular communities dying everyday, young folks in their twenties and thirties, and it's all because of the opiates."



The drug enforcement administration will supply grant money to pay for the overtime.