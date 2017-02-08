Greek Life Members Achieve Higher Grades Than Campus Average - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Greek Life Members Achieve Higher Grades Than Campus Average

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Hines, Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour and Randolph County Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Greek life at one local college is being recognized for its academic success.

Fraternity and sorority members at West Virginia Wesleyan College achieved higher grades than the campus average.

Wesleyan says it's part of a long-term effort to focus Greek life on academic achievement and success in leadership.

"Organizationally, I think having that directed focus really helps out quite a bit," John Bohman, WVWC.

The college recently raised the GPA required for students to join Greek life in their freshmen year.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.