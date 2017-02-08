Greek Life Members Achieve Higher Grades Than Campus Average

Greek life at one local college is being recognized for its academic success.



Fraternity and sorority members at West Virginia Wesleyan College achieved higher grades than the campus average.

Wesleyan says it's part of a long-term effort to focus Greek life on academic achievement and success in leadership.

"Organizationally, I think having that directed focus really helps out quite a bit," John Bohman, WVWC.



The college recently raised the GPA required for students to join Greek life in their freshmen year.