Area Principals Continue Education Through Seminar

Educators met today in Fairmont to discuss how to become learning principals.

RESA 7 hosted principals from 12 area counties for training.

Speakers say creating a community of practice will encourage learning from staff and students.



Educators worked in groups to discuss improving public schools in the state.



"As their local education service agency, that is part of our mission, to ensure that our principals, teachers, central office administrators are part of a learning system that everyday their learning increases along with ours," said Kathy Hypes, RESA 7 executive director.



RESA 7 hosted the training at the Robert H. Mollohan research center.