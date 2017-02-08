All Aboard Grafton to Host Small Business Workshops

A Taylor County community group works to help businesses grow.



They're working with the service corps of retired executives or score to host workshops.

Existing or aspiring business owners can learn about ways to reach more customers.

Each seminar will be held at the All Aboard Grafton office on West Main Street.

They're also using the hashtag #MadeInGrafton to promote the growing arts and crafts industry in the city.

"It just further continues our efforts to revitalize the Main Street area of Grafton, but also reaches out into the Taylor County community to help hopefully stimulate some entrepreneurial spirit and some business growth and development which we desperately need," said Tom Hart, All Aboard Grafton.



For more information about workshops for small business owners, call All Aboard Grafton at 304-709-0164.