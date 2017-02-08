Belington Police Department Welcomes New Member - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Belington Police Department Welcomes New Member

By Leah Knicely, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour Reporter
The Belington Police Department welcomed Tripp, a furry new officer into their ranks. 

Patrolman First Class Dylan Johnson approached City Council about the need for a narcotic seeking K9 and the community raised $20,000 to secure the training and purchase.

"Words do not describe how me and this guy got a connection," said Johnson.

Tripp has been on the force for less than a month and is already assisting his partner.  Police hope Tripp will be a tool to help tackle the growing drug problem within Barbour County.

