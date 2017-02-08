Smoke on the Water Raising Money for Autism

Thursday night from 5-7 p.m. Smoke on the Water will be donating 20 percent of all restaurant sales to a new organization in Elkins.

Funds will be donated to West Virginia Autism Supportive Center (WVASC). WVASC is a non-profit aiming to empower independence, choice, and purposeful living in individuals with autism.

Erin Browning, Chairman of WVASC, is looking forward to raising funds to help get settled into the new location.

“Angie Shockley and Denise Campbell got together and they are both very active in the autism community and working with special needs populations and they saw a big need for people in our area," says Browning. "There is a lack of service for especially older children moving into adulthood with autism.”

The funds raised will go to facility development and set up costs of a high tunnel for growing food. Spring and summer workshops for young people with autism will include tending animals and gardening.