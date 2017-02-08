Thousands of Naloxone Rescue Kits to be Distributed Statewide

West Virginia is increasing access to naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses in emergency situations, beginning with the first ever statewide distribution program.

“As everybody probably knows West Virginia has a very high overdose death rate,” said West Virginia University graduate student Toska Cooper, who volunteered to package thousands of naloxone rescue kits. “It’s trickling down to college students. We really want to be able to have an impact on students that are already in recovery or they might be seeking recovery.”

Students and thousands of others struggling with opioid and opiate addiction could have their lives saved by these naloxone rescue kits, put together by volunteers at the WVU Injury Control Research Center with federal funding in partnership with DHHR’s Bureau for Behavior Health and Health Facilities and the Bureau for Public Health.

“The state contacted our center, me specifically, and asked us if we would be willing to plan and conduct and evaluate a large state level naloxone distribution program,” said Deputy Director Herb Linn. “Since I’d been working on that for several years I jumped at the chance to do that.”

The Center purchased 16,500 doses of naloxone to make 8,250 rescue kits. Each one includes two doses, protective gloves, instructions for use and a reporting card to complete and return to the Poison Control Center to collect data on who is using the kits.

They’ll be distributed statewide to non-EMS first responders, such as police and fire departments, and programs that run take-home naloxone programs.

Student volunteers from WVU’s School of Public Health and Collegiate Recovery Program say addiction is far reaching and so is the impact of reversing an overdose.

“It doesn’t always have to be a person specifically that is in recovery that has the issue,” Cooper said. “I think that addiction has caused problems throughout our entire country. It affects family members. I might affect you as an employee. It’s not necessarily just the person. It’s a larger issue. I think that by giving people a second chance we’re creating a better society for everybody.”