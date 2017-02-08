Detroit Man Indicted for Selling Cocaine, Heroin

A Detroit man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday after he allegedly sold cocaine and heroin in Monongalia County.

Aaron Campbell, 28, is charged with one count of distribution of cocaine base in proximity of a protected location, one count of distribution of cocaine base, and one count of distribution of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Campbell allegedly sold heroin and cocaine in May and June of 2015. If convicted, Campbell could face up to 60 years in prison and fines of up to $3,000,000, officials said.