Woman Indicted By Federal Grand Jury for Selling Fentanyl-Laced

Woman Indicted By Federal Grand Jury for Selling Fentanyl-Laced Heroin

Taylor Syslo

A Lost Creek woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after she allegedly, knowingly sold fentanyl-laced heroin in Marion County.

Taylor Syslo, 24, allegedly sold the fentanyl-laced heroin in September 2016.

Syslo was arrested in September by the Three Rivers Drug Task Force for allegedly selling the heroin, which led to a fatal overdose. She was also arrested in July in Harrison County for allegedly selling heroin there.

Syslo faces life in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000, if convicted.

