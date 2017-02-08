Man Accused of Choking, Attempting to Drown State Trooper Appears in Court

An Elkins man accused of attempting to choke and drown a West Virginia state trooper had his trial pushed back.

Nathaniel Wegman appeared in Randolph County Circuit Court Wednesday for pre-trial motions for his trial that was set to begin on February 13. However, a new prosecutor was appointed to the case, so the trial will now take place in May.

Wegman allegedly attempted to choke and drown Trooper First Class J.J. Cornelius on March 16, 2016 when Cornelius tried to serve an arrest warrant for a burglary charge out of Indiana, according to the West Virginia State Police. Wegman ran, and when Cornelius caught up with him near a creek, Wegman knocked Cornelius down, and Cornelius hit his head on the creek bottom. Cornelius couldn't reach his handgun, which was pinned to the ground under the water, but he was able to reach his knife, which he used to stop the assault, police said.

Jury selection will take place on May 16, with the trial to follow on May 18 and 19. Pre-trial motions will be heard on April 17, with a pre-trial conference on May 1.