UPDATE: Former WVU Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $87K

UPDATE (4/10/17 at 7 p.m.):

A Preston County woman was convicted of embezzling over $87,000 from West Virginia University in federal court Monday.

Loretta Reckart, 55, of Bruceton Mills, pleaded guilty to one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. She admitted to embezzling while employed by the University from October 2010 to July 2016.

Reckart embezzled approximately $87,529, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Reckart faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

ORIGINAL:

Reckart allegedly took the money between October 2010 and July 2016 to rent vehicles and buy fuel for personal use, officials said.

The Office of the Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services investigated the case.