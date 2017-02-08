Fairmont State Student Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns in Apartment

A Fairmont State University student was arrested after police said they found cocaine, a loaded assault rifle, and other drug paraphernalia in her apartment.

Kara Jeffrey, 21, of Barboursville, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy, according to West Virginia State Police.

Police attempted to stop a man driving a silver Audi on Locust Avenue, and the man jumped out of the vehicle after crashing into a pole and ran from the car. Police searched the vehicle, found a bag of marijuana, saw that the car was in Jeffrey's name, and went to her home at Terrace Manner on the east side of Fairmont.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found drug paraphernalia commonly used to package drugs, marijuana debris, a bag of cocaine, a .223 caliber automatic assault rifle containing 31 rounds of ammunition ready to fire, 9 millimeter ammunition, and an empty pistol case for a .357 caliber pistol.

When asked about her involvement with the man who was driving her car on Locust Avenue, Jeffrey told police that he had been living with her for some time and that they have an intimate relationship. However, Jeffrey denied knowledge of any drug paraphernalia or drug sales performed in her home by her boyfriend.

Police said Jeffrey deleted all text messages on her phone, said that she was not aware of her boyfriend's age or telephone number, and admitted to using marijuana, which led them to believe she was conspiring with the man to sell drugs.

Jeffrey posted bond on Monday.