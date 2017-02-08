Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority Receives Grant To Help Homeowners

The Fairmont Morgantown Housing Authority is helping people improve their quality of life at home.

The organization received $410,840 in grant money from the Affordable Housing Program and FHL Bank of Pittsburgh. It is part of the Phase IV Fairmont City Rehab Program, which will help 20 households make modest repairs like new heating units, roofs or accessibility improvements.

Houses within the City of Fairmont are eligible. Applications propose a five-year forgivable grant program. Anyone who wishes to apply must show proof of ownership, homeowners insurance and paid property taxes.

The grant money helps alleviate costs of each project, which typically cost around $20,000.

"We have a lot of older housing stock and to be able to show need, that was a big component of our application, so we saw that need, we try to meet community demand and we are very big advocates on community development in Morgantown and in Fairmont," said Amy Hammond, a housing rehabilitation coordinator with FMHA.

Projects through FMHA are also available in Granville and Morgantown.

For more information on how to apply for any of these programs, call 304-363-0860 ext 121.