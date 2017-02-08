Mountaineer Food Bank Brings Mobile Pantry To Lewis County

The Mountaineer Food Bank made another appearance in Weston Wednesday morning with its mobile food pantry.

The mobile pantries visit seven counties in the area, and staff at the food bank say they try to be sure they bring what each community needs the most.

"We contact the FRNs the DHHRs to truly understand the communities we partner with. And it's very important for us in advance to know the needs of the communities before we bring the mobile food pantry program to their community," said Tambra, food bank product flow coordinator.

This week, the mobile pantry brought potatoes, onions and cabbages to share with its clients. For many clients of the food bank, even small donations like this go a long way to helping people fend off hunger.

"With the Mountaineer Food Bank, it has helped tremendously to people that can not afford the high prices of groceries, and they are absolutely thrilled to death that the Mountaineer Food Bank is giving this food out," said volunteer Cella Allman, who works with Our Neighbor in Weston.

Because food isn't the only concern of people in Lewis County and around the state. Rising costs on many different items mean that many families are forced into making some difficult decisions about their money.

"Cost of living with your utilities, repairs, everywhere you turn around, medicine, medical needs, so what this program allows is to help kind of balance out the cost," said Tambra.