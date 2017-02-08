Veterinarians Offer Advice to Pet Owners for Pet Dental Health Month

The American Veterinary Medical Association is encouraging pet owners to pay increased attention to their animals' teeth this month for Pet Dental Health Month.

"There's a very, very high percentage of pets that have dental disease that the owners are completely unaware of," Dr. Joe Romano said. "I think it's a hidden disease that the owners fail to see because it's inside the mouth."

Experts say 85 percent of dogs and cats show signs of oral disease by the time they're four years old, making it the most frequently diagnosed infectious pet disease. Oral disease can lead to tooth loss and impact other internal organs.

Veterinarians say pet owners can take steps to prevent oral disease by brushing pet's teeth daily, giving pets dental chews and incorporating a plaque-fighting drink into their diets. Most pet dental care products can be found in local pet stores.

"With dental disease the old saying, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, that holds true," Romano said.