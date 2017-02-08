Renters Receive Support From Attorney General’s Office on Bed Bug Issues

A number of consumer complaints about bed bugs in rental housing units have lead to a response from West Virginia Attorney General’s office.

The office sent a letter to all county health department officials about the complaint. That letter included specific complaints from tenants about bed bug infestations and being charged extermination fees. Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey said the landlord is responsible for maintaining habitable housing and cannot pass that responsibility onto the tenant under West Virginia law.

The state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act, prevents landlords from requiring tenants to pay extermination fees without proof the tenant caused the infestation.

“We know this is a very serious issue, its not a laughing matter. So, we want to make sure people know if there are problems call our office we can help walk you though the do’s and don’ts in terms of dealing with landlords on the bed bug issue,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey said any other questions can be answered by the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General's Office by calling 800-368-8808. The Attorney General’s office stated that they’ve been getting quite a few complaints, and want to address those issues in the right way. Morrisey added that most landlords handle the issue correctly but there are some that do not do the right thing.