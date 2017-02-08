Restaurant Road Trip: Molly Pops

Valentine's Day is less than one week away and "Molly Pops" located in Lost Creek is serving the perfect sweets for your sweet right out of her home.

"I always liked working with clay and play dough when I was a kid and I just feel it is the adult version of that," said Molly Riffle, owner of Molly Pops.

Molly Riffle has always been on the creative side but one Christmas she received a gift that would spark a new interest!

Molly said, "I got a cake pop machine about six years ago for Christmas. I've been making stuff for family and friends, things like that."

In 2015, she turned her sweet dream of running her own bakery into a reality.

"It kind of relaxes me. I like to get creative and think how I can make things look different."

Molly makes and decorates baked goods for parties, weddings, holidays and just about any other event imaginable.

"I do cake pops, cakes, cupcakes, sugar cookies, wedding cakes, wedding cake pop bouquets, and for Valentine's Day I do wedding cake pop bouquets."

If you head over to Molly Pop's Facebook page, you'll not only see some her most creative and delicious orders, you'll find dozens of customer reviews.

Samantha Littleton wrote "She did my wedding cake, and went above and beyond!! Highly recommended!

Angelia Riffle Henline commented, "Molly is so creative. The craftsmanship is superb and artsy. Her presentation in the baskets really sets it off."

Molly said, "It makes me feel good to know they like what I did."

Prices range from $10 to $15 for a dozen of cupcakes and cake pops bouquets range from $20 to $25 a dozen depending on the detail.

"I have kids and I know that when you're trying to plan a birthday party you don't want to spend hundreds of hundreds of dollars so I try to be reasonable, explained Molly.

For more information on Molly Pops, click here.