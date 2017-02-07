WVU Students Open Dialogue Between Community and Law Enforcement

'Conversations with Cops' is a program at West Virginia University that gives students the opportunity to speak with local law enforcement.

Jason Burns, WVU Multicultural Center Program Specialist, said the conversations help students better relate to officers.

"You can actually see them, once they start to understand. Their face, their whole demeanor, their posture will change," said Burns. "They could start out being the most angry person in the room, and once they start talking they physically change and they start to realize that the police do understand the issue."

Heather Ruggiero, Community Police Sergeant, said the event provides a great avenue for students and police to connect.

"I hope they got a little bit better understanding, and little bit more self-ease that we can talk that [they] can approach law enforcement if [they] have a concern, that [they] can actually voice it," Ruggiero said.

But students aren't the only group that benefits from the 'Conversations with Cops' events.

"The officers actually got feedback about what they did, and what they saw and how people actually viewed the police," Burns said.

The next 'Conversations with Cops' event is set for 6 p.m. on March 21 in the Mountainlair.