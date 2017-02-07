Attorney General’s Office Speaks About Frontier Settlement - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Attorney General’s Office Speaks About Frontier Settlement

Posted: Updated:
By Allen Clayton, Photographer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Internet Speeds Internet Speeds
Clarksburg, WV -

Last year Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $160 million settlement with Frontier Communications to resolve complaints involving internet speeds.

The settlement requires Frontier to invest at least $150 million in capital expenditures to increase internet speeds and provide access to areas without high-speed service. The issues with poor speeds and service will be addressed over the next three years.

“To date Frontier has invested over $60 million as a result of the settlement, and we’ve seen at least 83,000 people statewide have the increased speed. We’ve also had many other thousands with expanded connectivity. That’s a good development for the Mountain State,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey added that there is still over $90 million in repairs needed to improve service for thousands of West Virginian’s. Morrisey urges those affected to reach out to his office at 800-368-8808.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.