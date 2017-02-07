Attorney General’s Office Speaks About Frontier Settlement

Last year Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $160 million settlement with Frontier Communications to resolve complaints involving internet speeds.

The settlement requires Frontier to invest at least $150 million in capital expenditures to increase internet speeds and provide access to areas without high-speed service. The issues with poor speeds and service will be addressed over the next three years.

“To date Frontier has invested over $60 million as a result of the settlement, and we’ve seen at least 83,000 people statewide have the increased speed. We’ve also had many other thousands with expanded connectivity. That’s a good development for the Mountain State,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey added that there is still over $90 million in repairs needed to improve service for thousands of West Virginian’s. Morrisey urges those affected to reach out to his office at 800-368-8808.