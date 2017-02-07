Fifth Community Conversation on Substance Abuse Held in Bridgeport

The fifth substance abuse conversation was held Tuesday night at the All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.

Many professionals who see the drug epidemic first hand spoke at the community conversation. Different types of treatment will be presented from the medical community. The purpose of the series is to provide people with information they need when dealing with substance abuse.

William J. Ihlenfeld, a member of Governor Justice’s substance abuse committee, says the Governor sees the needs of people who are combating the drug addictions.

“There is a huge void in treatment around the state. That’s one of the things that Governor Justice has made a priority. He is going to make the availability of treatment a priority of his. He’s going to try to find ways to build treatment centers and to make more treatment beds available in West Virginia,” said Ihlenfeld.

The mayor of Huntington, Steve Williams, spoke about the drug problem in Huntington and gave the community ideas that could be implemented in North Central West Virginia.