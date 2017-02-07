WVU Kicks Off 150th Birthday Celebration

West Virginia University kicked off a year-long 150th birthday celebration on Tuesday.

Students joined President Gordon Gee, faculty, and staff for the first of three birthday parties at WVU’s founding college, the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, which also turned 150 on February 7.

The celebrations, which continued at the Health Sciences Center and Mountainlair, featured two signature ice cream flavors created for the occasion, Appalachian Apple Crumble and Land Grant Crunch.

“We’re not just celebrating 150 years of accomplishment, but whatever the next 150 years will bring and it’s great,” said Daniel Robison, Dean of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. “It’s important for the people of West Virginia. It’s important for how all the things the University does from medicine to law to engineering and of course in this College agriculture, natural resources and design. We’re just thrilled to be part of this at this special moment.”

The 150th birthday celebrations will continue at the halftime of the February 11 WVU vs. Kansas State basketball game and all year long with more special events to be announced.