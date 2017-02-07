Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce Announces New Leadership Team

The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new team approach to its leadership. The organization will now be lead by President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen LaCagnin, Chief Operating Officer Terri Cutright and Vice President for Government Affairs and Economic and Community Development Eldon Callen.

“We have the resources in this community to make things happen,” said LaCagnin, who previously served as the Chamber’s Chairman of the Board. “We have the University to pull upon. We have a very active and engaged business community and we have very active and engaged political leaders. We believe we can do anything we set our minds to do and the spirit in this community is one of cooperation. People want to see improvements.”

The new leaders say their priorities are the transportation bill and creating an alliance with the Greater Morgantown Convention and Visitors Bureau, Morgantown Area Economic Partnership, Main Street Morgantown and others to create a one-stop shop for resources for area businesses.

“It makes it easier for the business person and the message and the opportunities are all housed with one area,” Cutright explained. “Another aspect is just having better communications with the different organizations and the different economic development tools that are available for that business.”

The Chamber says they want to build their membership base and improve their partnerships and relationships to encourage continued economic growth for the city and the county.

“As Monongalia County we are not an island,” said Callen, who previously served as President of the Monongalia County Commission. “The state has to succeed for our continued success. The region has to succeed for the state to succeed so we’re all in it together.”