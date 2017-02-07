Taylor County Family Resource Network Celebrates Coat Drive Success

A non-profit organization in Taylor County is celebrating a successful winter coat drive.



After a few weeks of collection in December, the Taylor County Family Resource Network received more than 200 children's coats.



Monetary donations, toys and bikes were also donated and given to families.

"It's okay to come and get some help because sometimes there's that gap where you just can't make the two ends meet and there's this little gap and I was just thankful that we were able to fill some of those gaps for people."



Donations were given out right before Christmas.