Weight Loss Surgery Helps Grafton Man Find Healthy Lifestyle

Bryan Smith said the past two months have been the happiest of his life.

"The first thing I ever noticed about losing weight, I know it's kind of funny, but I noticed I got my dimples back so I was happy about that," Smith said.

Exactly two months ago, he had gastric sleeve surgery, after waiting thirteen years for his insurance to approve it.

"I feel a whole lot better, I sleep a whole lot better, I’m moving around a lot better. I’m getting out to be able to start doing things with my nieces now that I couldn't do before," Smith said.

Now, he is down 77 pounds, officially under 400 pounds total. He has also dropped three pant sizes and two shirt sizes.

Smith said he is teaching his nieces just how much this surgery means to him.

"We took a 25 pound bag of sugar and she tried to lift it and she's like 'you lost this much?' and I was like 'no, I’ve lost three times that; three bags full’. She said 'I can't lift that!' so she was really, really amazed by it," he explained.

Gastric sleeve surgery shrinks the stomach about 80 percent, so Smith is eating much less than he used to. Now, he struggles to drink more than ten ounces of a protein shake or a kid's meal from a restaurant.

"It’s a total lifestyle change and you have to make a commitment for the rest of your life to stay with it. I don't want to get back up to where I was. Through what I’ve lost so far, I can tell the effect it's had on my health has been amazing," Smith said.

Smith’s doctors said it will take about two years for him to lose 70 to 80 percent of his excess weight. His goal is to be between 200 and 250 pounds.

For now, he is happy to be more active with his family, his support system.

"Little things that we take for granted, I didn't realize how much it affected my life just by losing the weight that I have. It’s amazing how much more I can do just from the little things," Smith said.

Smith will continue to increase physical activity as he heals and said he looks forward to playing basketball with his nieces.