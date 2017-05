A Buckhannon woman was arrested last week after police said they watched her sell methamphetamine.

On December 6, Christina Brady, 34, allegedly sold a gram of methamphetamine for $165 to an informant, within 1,000 feet of West Virginia Wesleyan College, according to the Buckhannon Police Department.

The transaction was recorded by police.

Brady is charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.