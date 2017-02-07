Service League of Morgantown Sells Book Bags To Benefit Local School Libraries

The Service League of Morgantown is selling a variety of used books for $3 per filled bag to benefit Monongalia County elementary school libraries.

The book sale, located at the Old Stone House Gift Shop in downtown Morgantown, allows customers to purchase multiple bags of used books during February. This year, the proceeds will go towards acquiring books and media supplies for Skyview, Brookhaven and Mountainview elementary schools.

"Hardback, paperback, children's books, cookbooks, coffee table books, whatever. Pack them in a grocery bag and for three dollars you get a bag full of books," said book sale chair Cyndie Goellner. "You can buy as many bags as you want, so it can be a great savings or it also could bury your house."

Customers can visit the book sale Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.