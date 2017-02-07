Marion County Grand Jury Indicts 42 Near Beginning of Session

A Marion County grand jury indicted 42 people in the first two days of a grand jury convening.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, the following people were indicted during the February 2017 term of grand jury:

- Amy Jones, 39, of Fairmont, on one count of child neglect resulting in death following an accidental shooting in June 2016, where one teenager allegedly shot and killed another teenager while playing with a gun in her apartment

- Iran Glover, 42, of Fairmont, on one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, and one count of incest after a 10-year-old child told police Glover touched him or her inappropriately

- Thomas Weingard, 26, of Fairmont, on one count of second degree sexual assault for allegedly forcing a 13-year-old child to have sex with him in August 2016

- Michael Kremer, 40, of Fairmont, on one count of embezzlement for allegedly taking money from the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County between March and September 2012

- Robert Chester, of Fairmont, on one count of fleeing in a motor vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, one count of injury to or destruction of property, and one count of second offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after he damaged three police cruisers while running from police in August 2016

- Brandon Marks, 32, of Worthington, on one count of fleeing in a motor vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, one count of injury to or destruction of property, and one count of second offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after he led police on a chase through Harrison and Marion counties in May 2016

- Aron Blosser, 28, of Fairmont, on one count of second degree sexual assault, one count of third degree sexual assault, and one count of assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony

- Aaron Pinkleton, 29, of Fairmont, on four counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, three counts of possession with intent to deliver, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

- James Riley, 42, of Fairmont, on one count of child abuse creating risk of injury, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of obstructing an officer, and one count of battery on a governmental representative

- Megan Jones, 33, of Fairmont, on four counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

- Anthony Cottingham, 34, of Fairmont, on one count of malicious assault

- James Jones, II, 33, of Four States, on one count of third offense domestic battery

- James Brown, 38, of Pittsburgh, Pa., on two counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of terroristic threats, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and one count of person prohibited from possessing a firearm

- Todd Benson, 23, of Clarksburg, on two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

- Camma Duchaine, 24, of Fairmont, on two counts delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of possession with intent to deliver (heroin)

- Charles Dray, 40, of Mannington, on one count of operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

- Ryan Komorowski, 25, of Fairmont, on three counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of person prohibited from possessing firearms, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

- Devin Byrne, 19, of Fairmont, on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of possession with intent to deliver (Xanax and cocaine)

- David Jones, 33, of Akron, Ohio, on one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver

- Craig Abercrombie, 33, of Fairmont, on one count of possession with intent to deliver (marijuana)

- Jessica Woy, 27, of Worthington, on one count of delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana)

- Robert Shaver, 38, of Fairmont, on one count of nighttime burglary and one count of battery

- Desirea Santiago, 37, of Fairmont, on one count of second degree robbery and one count of entry of dwelling or outhouse in the daytime

- Jason Gill, 38, of Clarksburg, on one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

- Robert Bohigian, 52, of Fairmont, on one count of grand larceny and one count of burglary

- Anthony Caffee, 20, of Fairmont, on two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony

- Emmanuel Gibson, 26, of Fairmont, on one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of conspiracy

- Shaun Price, 37, of Fairmont, on one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of conspiracy

- Tyler Donley, 21, of Fairmont, on one count of grand larceny

- Terron Pendleton, 26, of Rivesville, on one count of grand larceny

- Joseph Roux, 36, of Fairmont, on one count of nighttime burglary, one count of burglary, and one count of petit larceny

- Johnathan Myers, 26, of Rivesville, on one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of destruction of property

- Anthony Burge, 25, of Rivesville, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

- John Stephens, 57, of Fairmont, on one count of burglary and one count petit larceny

- Marcus Slauer, 28, of Fairmont, on one count of bribery in official matters

- Robert Mullins, Jr., 60, of Fairmont, on one count of fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

- William Mitchell, 45, of Fairmont, on one count of fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

- Matthew Mayle, 32, of Shinnston, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle

- Gordon Bays, Jr., 39, of Fairmont, on one count of second or subsequent offense failure to provide sexual offender registration information

- Stephen Vennis, 65, of Fairmont, on one count of failure to register

- Patrick Bradley, 28, of Fairmont, on one count of fraudulent use of an access device

- Heather Vanglider, 41, of Fairmont, on one count of fraudulent schemes