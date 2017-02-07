A School Offers Coal Miners a New Career

An area school is putting people back to work.

The Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Center is offering an 8 week structures training program.

The program was developed alongside aviation companies because of the demand for mechanics.

Thomas Stose, director at RCB Aerospace Center, said, "It was designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals who don't have 21 months to go through our airframe and powerplant program to get a skill and go to work. We have conducted 8 of these classes and in all 8 of the classes, the successful completors of the class have been offered employment in the aerospace industry."

The center is doing a statewide promotion for unemployed coal miners.

Miners are encouraged to contact Work Force West Virginia to see if they qualify for a tuition waiver. For more information, head to their website.