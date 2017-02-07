Test It Tuesday: Pancake Express

The Pancake Express claims to measure, mix, and dispense your pancake batter without the mess or the fuss. But is this product a "flip" or "flop"?

We decided to make some banana pancakes I was pretty excited about this product. My initial impression was that it would work. It seemed kind of expensive for an 'As Seen on TV' product, but if it works, maybe it'd be worth the money.

It said to put one cup of pancake mix into the container, which is really nice because we don't need a measuring cup! Now we can put in the required six AA batteries!

After mixing for a few seconds, it was no longer working. The batteries would not stay in their proper place.

Take Two: It stopped again.

I really liked the dispenser located at the bottom of this contraption. I thought that it sealed everything off really well. There wasn't much of a mess, but unfortunately, that was the only high point.

The batteries would not stay in their place, causing this to die in the middle of us mixing it. There's still a lot of powder in the bottom of it. It didn't even mix all the way through, and it's easy to see why because this plastic mixing blade isn't much of a blade at all. There's no sharp edges on it. It's completely round, and it did not do its job.

Overall, I would save your money. It took a lot to make these pancakes today. They did taste really good, but it is not worth your time, effort, or money.