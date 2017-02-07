Crews Responded to a House Fire in Harrison County

Crews were called to the scene on a house fire early Tuesday morning in Harrison County.

According to 911 officials, the call came in just before 1 a.m. from a home on Odells Knob Road in Pine Bluff.

The residents were home at the time of the fire. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

The Shinnston, Lumberport, Worthington, and Spelter Volunteer Fire Departments, along with Harrison County EMS, responded to the scene.