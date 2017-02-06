Weston Considers Raising Sales Tax

One is the smallest number but it's causing big issues in Weston.

The city council held the first reading of an ordinance proposing the increase of the city's sales tax by one percent.

Most meeting attendees were against the increase that would make their overall sales tax seven percent.

Rebecca Jordan Gleason, operations manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, said citizens in the town can't take the added tax.

"This one percent tax, even with the six percent we have now is too much, they need to tighten their belts," Gleason said.

But other community members and the majority of the council were in favor.

Clarksburg and Bridgeport both have 7 percent sales taxes already.

Gina Starett, community member, said the Clarksburg tax doesn't keep her from shopping there, and so it won't keep businesses and shoppers from coming to Weston either.

"Is it going to break me, no. Did I even know it was a material effect, no. And with what we want to do in Lewis County and we want to see Weston better, one percent in the grand scheme of things is not going to be materially effective," Starett said.

The majority of the money from the sales tax would go towards roads and infrastructure.

Starett said the city has to spend money in order to attract businesses and become a more desirable place to live.

"I'm just looking for greater things, greater things to come in," she said. "I'm not willing to beat down my council, that's not going to get me anywhere, that's not going to get us anywhere."

The Council will hold a second reading of the ordinance later this month.